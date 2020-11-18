Iker Casillas “excited” about prospect of Real Madrid return: “I would never close that door”

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas insists he “will never close that door” over a possible return to Real Madrid in a non-playing capacity.

Casillas his retirement from football this summer and in July, a report in Marca claimed that he would return to Los Blancos as an advisor to club president Florentino Perez, although no deal has yet been completed.

The goalkeeper left Madrid in the summer of 2015, following an acrimonious fallout with Perez whereby he was allowed to leave the Spanish giants ‘through the back door’.

However, that now appears to be water under the bridge with Casillas – the player with the second most games in the club’s history (725) – now hinting he could return to the Spanish capital.

Casillas told Movistar, as quoted by Cadena Cope: “I would be excited to return and pass on the values that they taught me as a child. I will never close that door.”

🧤 @IkerCasillas, en la presentación de #ColgarLasAlas en @MovistarFutbol 🔙 ¿Volver al @RealMadrid? “Me haría ilusión poder volver y transmitir los valores que me enseñaron de pequeño. Nunca cerraré esa puerta” pic.twitter.com/PH4In39ULS — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 18, 2020

In June, Casillas announced he was withdrawing from the Spanish FA presidential elections having been due to stand against the current incumbent Luis Rubiales.

In May last year, the goalkeeper fell ill during training with Porto and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a heart attack, and whilst he subsequently recovered and returned to Porto’s first-team squad, he did not play this season and left the Portuguese champions this summer.

Casillas is one of the most decorated players in Spain’s history, playing over 700 games for Madrid before joining Porto in 2015.

He won three Champions Leagues with the capital giants, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup in his 167 caps for La Roja.