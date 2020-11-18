Bayern Munich star identified by Real Madrid to replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid are said to have identified Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as their top target should club captain Sergio Ramos leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Ramos is at loggerheads with the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy over the terms of a new deal and has reportedly been offered a three-year contract by Paris Saint-Germain worth €20m per-season.

Into this context Alaba emerges, a player who’s proven himself to be an elite performer and has long held an interest in a move to the Spanish capital. He’s the number one target of Madrid should Ramos move on according to Diario AS.

At 28, the defender is coming into his prime years, and reports coming out of Germany have hinted that he’s currently at odds with the Bayern Munich management and a prompt departure is inevitable.

“Everyone knows about Madrid’s interest in my son,” Alaba’s father said back in 2018. Now, that interest is reciprocal and the right opportunity has arisen to make it happen.

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career. Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

Ramos, currently in a stand-off with Los Blancos over his future, wants a two-year deal, while Madrid, due to his age, are only willing to offer him a one-year deal with a second year possible if certain variables are met.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in the sport’s history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Bundesliga.