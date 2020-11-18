Barcelona want Ansu Fati to commit to the club until 2026 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Fati is currently out injured for at least three months with a meniscus tear in his left knee, so when he returns Barcelona will have a new president in place.

One of the first priorities for whoever comes in at the head of the club, after retaining Lionel Messi‘s services, will be to tie down Barcelona’s latest starlet to a long-term deal.

Bori Fati, the player’s father, and Jorge Mendes, his agent, don’t interpret his contract in the same way as the club. Barcelona believe that Fati’s contract runs until 2022 and then there is an option available to the club to trigger a two-year extension.

Fati’s advisors, however, believe that the contract ends in 2022 full stop and therefore the conditions must be reviewed.

Fati is one of the lowest earners at Camp Nou despite emerging as a key performer, and there is an understanding within the club that it’s important to keep him happy.

The word is, therefore, that the incoming president will be advised to sign Fati to a new deal that will run until 2026, with a salary in line with his contribution.

It’s the only way to keep speculation at bay. Manchester United have already been rumoured to have had a €150m offer rejected for the youngster trained at La Masia.

