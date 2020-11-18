Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona and Real Madrid legends dominate Everton midfielder’s dream XI

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has named three of his former Barcelona teammates in his all-time XI along with two Real Madrid stars whom he lined up alongside with Portugal.

Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are all named in the midfielder’s dream line-up, alongside former Madrid stars Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo – now playing for Porto and Juventus respectively.

Diario Sport outline how the Everton player – who represented Barcelona between 2016 and 2018 – named his line-up without any restrictions, with Ronaldo Nazario – who starred for both the Blaugrana and Los Blancos – also included in a star-studded side.

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is also included, while Paolo Maldini and Cafu are included in the defence, alongside Gomes’s former Everton teammate Leighton Baines – who retired from a distinguished playing career this year.

Current Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane completes the ideal starting team of Gomes, who also once starred for Valencia.

