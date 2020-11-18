Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez tests positive again for Covid-19 and will miss reunion against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez will definitely be unavailable to take on his former club Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday after once again testing positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, the striker had been one of three people in the Uruguay camp to test positive for the virus alongside teammate Rodrigo Munoz and team attendant Matias Faral.

Marca outlined on Tuesday that Atleti retained small hope that the result may have been a false positive and he would return a negative test in his next sample, but Diario Sport have now confirmed this is not the case and he will miss the game.

The news had come as a massive blow to Atleti and to the striker on a personal basis, with the positive test coming just five days before he was due to take on his former club.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in Atleti’s most recent outing – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.