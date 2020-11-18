Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid midfielder test positive for Covid-19, out of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The positive test came after the Uruguayan returned to Atleti’s training facilities from international duty and immediately underwent a PCR test, which showed the infection.

The club added that the central midfielder – who is currently on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal – is suffering no symptoms of the virus and is otherwise in good health, but is now in a period of quarantine to recover.

It follows the news that Torreira’s club and international teammate Luis Suarez has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players will subsequently be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, and is a result of each player being involved in the Uruguayan training camp – where an outbreak of cases was confirmed this week.

Torreira, 24, has made seven appearances for Atleti to date but has started just two games.

Image via Marca

Posted by

Tags Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.