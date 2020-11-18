Atletico Madrid midfielder test positive for Covid-19, out of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The positive test came after the Uruguayan returned to Atleti’s training facilities from international duty and immediately underwent a PCR test, which showed the infection.

Nuestro jugador, @LTorreira34, ha dado positivo por Covid en la prueba PCR realizada hoy tras regresar de sus compromisos con Uruguay; no presenta síntomas, se encuentra aislado y cumpliendo la cuarentena en su domicilio. ℹ https://t.co/sbOyJJyNtO — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 18, 2020

The club added that the central midfielder – who is currently on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal – is suffering no symptoms of the virus and is otherwise in good health, but is now in a period of quarantine to recover.

It follows the news that Torreira’s club and international teammate Luis Suarez has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players will subsequently be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, and is a result of each player being involved in the Uruguayan training camp – where an outbreak of cases was confirmed this week.

Torreira, 24, has made seven appearances for Atleti to date but has started just two games.

Image via Marca