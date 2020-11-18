Atletico Madrid fear multiple Covid-19 cases after arranging flight with positive player

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that both Lucas Torreira and Luis Suarez have tested positive for Covid-19 but there is a possibility more cases could follow.

As reported by Diario AS, the club arranged a flight back to their training facilities this week that included Torreira – before he tested positive – and three of his club teammates, who had been on international duty in South America.

The plane included left-back Renan Lodi and central defender Felipe Monteiro, along with another Uruguayan international – Jose Maria Gimenez.

That may have opened the possibility that all four were in close proximity, meaning that the likelihood of a spread in infection is increased.

Atleti have been one of the clubs worst hit by Covid-19 infections with players such as Angel Correa, Sime Vrsaljko, Kieran Trippier and Gimenez all previously testing positive, along with the boss Diego Simeone.

Both Torreira and Suarez will subsequently be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.