WATCH: Ferran Torres makes it 4-0 to Spain against Germany

Spain took on Germany in La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday evening with the winner guaranteed a place in the final four of the Nations League.

The winner will also go into the winter with the confidence that comes from defeating one of the most historically successful sides in European football.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for La Roja before Ferran Torres and Rodri extended their advantage to send them into the half-time break 3-0 in front.

Spain lost Sergio Canales and Sergio Ramos to injury in the first half but re-emerged after the break looking as potent as they did before it.

La Roja got their fourth goal just before the hour mark thanks to another smart break that led to Jose Gaya squaring unselfishly for Torres to score his second and Spain’s fourth of the evening.

Luis Enrique’s side have been developing well in recent weeks but were missing one key thing – goals. On this Tuesday night down in Seville, however, they have them in abundance and look a real threat.

Featured image courtesy of World Football Index.