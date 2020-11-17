Spain make five changes for crunch Nations League clash against Germany

Spain boss Luis Enrique has made five changes to his side from Saturday’s draw at Switzerland for Tuesday night’s key Nations League clash against Germany.

Jose Luis Gayá, Koke, Rodri, Sergio Canales and Alvaro Morata all come into the starting line-up as Sergio Reguilon, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Sergio Busquets and Mikel Oyarzabal all dropping out of the side.

🇪🇸 ¡¡¡CON ESTE ONCE VAMOS A POR LA VICTORIA!!! 👥 Esta es la alineación titular de @LUISENRIQUE21 para la “final” ante Alemania en el estadio de La Cartuja de Sevilla. #SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/j95pz3XxyW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 17, 2020

Unai Simon retains his place in goal ahead of David De Gea while Sergi Roberto, Sergio Ramos and Pau Torres remain in the backline, with Gaya ahead of Reguilon the only defensive change, as Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres retain their places.

Seven different La Liga clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Valencia, Villarreal and Athletic Club Bilbao – are represented in the line-up, while Manchester City have two players with RB Leipzig and Juventus having one apiece.

La Roja must win the match if they are to leapfrog Germany at the top of the group and progress to the finals of the competition.