Spain leave out Arsenal and Tottenham stars for key Germany clash

Spain boss Luis Enrique has left Premier League stars Hector Bellerin and Sergio Reguilon out of his matchday squad for the crunch Nations League match against Germany on Tuesday.

Both decisions are covered by a report in Marca and come as particularly surprising as Reguilon played against Switzerland in Saturday’s draw while Bellerin was an unused substitute for that encounter.

Reguilon’s exclusion is timed with the return to fitness of Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya – who suffered an eye injury against the Netherlands last week – but will also see the Tottenham miss out with Getafe’s Marc Cucurella included in the squad.

Arsenal defender Bellerin would have been hopeful of forcing his way back into the starting XI having been an unused substitute against Switzerland with Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto instead being deployed at right-back.

Jesus Navas and Dani Carvajal are both injured for this international break, so no right-back will be included on the Spain bench for this game.

