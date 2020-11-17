Sergio Ramos forced off for La Roja at half-time by injury

Spain took on Germany in La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday evening with the winner guaranteed a place in the final four of the Nations League.

The winner will also go into the winter with the confidence that comes from defeating one of the most historically successful sides in European football.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for La Roja before Ferran Torres and Rodri extended their advantage to send them into the half-time break 3-0 in front.

It wasn’t all positives for Luis Enrique’s side, however. Sergio Canales was forced off in the opening ten minutes with a suspected hamstring injury before captain Sergio Ramos joined him in the treatment room two minutes before the break.

Sergio Ramos has been forced off with a suspected hamstring injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/ihFmomv8mk — Goal (@goal) November 17, 2020

The injury is bad news for Spain and for his club, Real Madrid. Ramos is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with Los Blancos.

Ramos wants a two-year deal, while Madrid, due to his age, are only willing to offer him a one-year deal with a second year possible if certain variables are met. A muscular injury like this won’t help his case.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in the sport’s history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.