Sergio Ramos contract standoff with Real Madrid continues

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos‘ contract standoff with the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu looks set to rumble on for some time more.

The Andalusian’s deal is scheduled to expire in this coming summer, meaning that he can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with whomever he wants from January 1st.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the frontrunners for his signature should he move on from Madrid, with the moneyed French champions apparently willing to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth €20m per-season.

Ramos’ preference is to stay at Madrid, and their preference is for him to stay too. The crux comes down to a question of time, principally.

Ramos wants a two-year deal, while Madrid, due to his age, are only willing to offer him a one-year deal with a second year possible if certain variables are met.

Ramos and Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, are said by Diario AS to maintain “almost daily contact” and are “very close and bordering on the parent-subsidiary relationship”.

“Sergio knows how far Real Madrid can go in the situation of the pandemic,” a source told to paper. “Of course, if, as has been said, there is an offer of €20m for him, the club will never reach that point.”

Essentially, Madrid won’t be manipulated by a bidding war. Their desire to manage their finances responsibly in a time that is especially difficult for Spanish clubs supersedes their need to retain Ramos’ services. If Ramos does stay at the Bernabeu, one would imaging it will be on the club’s terms.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in the sport’s history. With Madrid and Spain he’s won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.