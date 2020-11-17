Real Madrid calm over Sergio Ramos future

Real Madrid remain calm over the future of club captain and iconic central defender Sergio Ramos with club president Florentino Perez planning to discuss a new contract, report Marca.

On January 1, 2021, Ramos will be free to sign with another club as he will have entered the final six months of his contract and will therefore be able to hold discussions elsewhere within the terms of his deal.

It has been reported this month by Deportes Cuatro that he has not yet heard from the club’s president Perez and there has been no advancement on the possibility of a new deal being offered imminently.

However, the latest report claims that both parties are calm as there is fluid conversations between them both and Ramos will speak directly to Perez ahead of the side’s upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal.

Ramos scored his 100th goal for Madrid earlier this month against Inter, and his future may be prominent for Real Madrid news in the coming months.