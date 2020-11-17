Mission accomplished for Luis Enrique and La Roja in Seville

Spain tore Germany asunder on Tuesday evening at La Cartuja in Seville, beating them 6-0 to send themselves into the Final Four of the Nations League.

La Roja will also go into the winter break full of confidence. They had been playing well under Luis Enrique, slowly but steadily developing a high-pressing style, but had been unable to score the goals that ultimately are what win games.

Enrique’s men had no such problems on Tuesday evening. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick, while Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout for a Spain team in top form.

“I feel the same as all fans of Spanish football,” Enrique said in his post-match press conference. “A lot of happiness and joy. It’s important to get back on the path of victory in this way. I’m very happy.”

Enrique was quick to point out that the result wasn’t an aberration but the culmination of a lot of good work.

La Roja had slipped behind Germany in the league table after they failed to beat Switzerland last Saturday night, and had scored just three goals in their last five games.

“I believe that in this qualifying phase we haven’t deserved to lose any game,” he said. “The numbers are there, and anyone can draw their own conclusions from that, but I think we deserved better results.”

The Spanish coach refused to praise individuals. “Highlighting someone would be unfair because to be able to pressure and minimise Germany’s threat you need collective work,” he said.

“We managed to prevent their attacking players from influencing the game and we made them suffer.”

Enrique’s charges now break until the new year, with their sights firmly on the Final Four tournament and this summer’s European Championship.

“This result is a great encouragement for the players, because now they know they have this level. I think this will help them not to relax, but to continue with this attitude. I’m looking forward to seeing them in March.

“Our goal was to be first in the group and reach the Final Four of the Nations League. We’re very excited.

“It’s just a pity that a game like this in a city like Seville, where La Roja feels at home, people haven’t been able to enjoy it from the stands.”

