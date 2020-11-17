Manchester United star De Gea overlooked again for Spain as Unai Simon starts against Germany

Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has been selected for his third consecutive match as Spain goalkeeper with Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea again on the bench.

Simon had not been capped prior to this international break but previously started the draws against the Netherlands and Switzerland earlier this week and is now starting for the crunch Nations League clash against Germany on Wednesday.

🇪🇸 ¡¡¡CON ESTE ONCE VAMOS A POR LA VICTORIA!!! 👥 Esta es la alineación titular de @LUISENRIQUE21 para la “final” ante Alemania en el estadio de La Cartuja de Sevilla. #SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/j95pz3XxyW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 17, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga – the third goalkeeper in the Spain squad – appears to have fallen out of favour for both his country and Chelsea.

Now aged 23, Simon won multiple caps for his nation at under-19 and under-21 levels but was largely a deputy for Antonio Sivera, who is currently on loan at Almeria from Alaves.

Simon was called into the first-team squad at Athletic following the exit of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea in 2018 and has become the regular goalkeeper at the San Mames since, making 49 appearances including all eight La Liga matches this campaign.

He now also appears to have usurped Kepa at international level, with the former Athletic goalkeeper now well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and appearing to be in a long-term rut of form.