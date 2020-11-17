Florentino Perez hints at possible Sergio Ramos exit from Real Madrid

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has hinted club captain Sergio Ramos could potentially leave the club in 2021.

Ramos’ representatives are currently locked in talks over an extension to his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu which expires at the end of the current campaign.

The 34-year old is reportedly requesting a two year deal which would allow him to retire at the club in 2023.

However, Los Blancos are digging in over the negotiations, with the club determined to stick to their policy of only offering 12 months deals to players over 30.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a big money offer for the Spaniard, and Perez has confirmed he would not block Ramos’ exit if a suitable offer came in, according to an exclusive report from El Chiringuito TV.

🚨🚨 FLORENTINO, a RAMOS: "Si te llega una buena oferta, ENTENDERÉ QUE TE VAYAS"🚨🚨 💣La EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL de @jpedrerol en #ChiringuitoRamos pic.twitter.com/TAsMzaKZRU — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 16, 2020

However, despite Perez’s apparent openness to Ramos ending his 15-year association with the club, the same outlet claims he is willing to make an exception and offer a two year contract, but he will not match PSG rumoured €18m annual salary.