Everton linked with another Real Madrid star

Carlo Ancelotti is putting pressure on Everton to sign another Real Madrid star as the Italian veteran seeks to return the English club to winning ways after their good start to the season faltered.

Everton signed James Rodriguez, who was out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, over the summer, and are now looking to repeat the trick with Spanish international Isco.

Everton are said to be able to present an offer in the region of €20m according to Diario Sport. Given that Isco will enter the final year of his contract next season, Madrid see it as an opportunity to cash in on the midfielder amidst the economic crisis sparked by COVID-19.

Zinedine Zidane is said to no longer see him as a pivotal member of his squad and Ancelotti is keeping close tabs on the situation.

Los Blancos value him at €25m and Zidane generally doesn’t like to sell players in January, but the aforementioned financial situation could force their hand.

Sevilla are also said to be interested, but they’re looking at just a loan deal, which Madrid wouldn’t countenance.

Isco is said to be intent on securing a place at Euro 2020 next summer and knows that it will be difficult given the lack of game time being given to him by Zidane at Madrid.

The Spaniard is said to be close personally with James and loved working under Ancelotti, so that, coupled with the aforementioned desire to make the La Roja squad next summer and Madrid’s eagerness to reduce their astronomical wage bill, could grease the wheels and make the move happen.

Born just outside Malaga, Isco began his career with Valencia before signing for his hometown club in 2011. Two years later he was headhunted by Madrid, becoming Ancelotti’s first signing during his spell in charge of Los Blancos. Together they won the Champions League in 2014.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.