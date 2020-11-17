Barcelona defender injured for trip to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo will not return to fitness in time to be included for this weekend’s upcoming La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana confirmed the nature and extent of the player’s injury in a statement last month after Araujo sustained a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League win at Juventus.

The Uruguayan was deputising for the injured Gerard Pique for the clash in Turin while Samuel Umtiti was also unavailable through injury.

Now Diario AS outline how the player is still training alone and is not yet ready to return to be called up to the first-team squad.

Araujo has been handed the number four shirt at the Blaugrana– vacated by Ivan Rakitic after he left for Sevilla this season – and is now a registered member of the first-team squad at the club and not in the B team.

That stipulates a clause in his contract which doubles his existing release clause, as was a similar case to the rocketing release clause of teenage star Ansu Fati following his promotion to the first-team for this season.

Araujo, 21, moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Boston River, who are based in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo for a reported fee of €1.7m and has made eight La Liga appearances for the club.

The defender’s current contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

Image via Marca.com