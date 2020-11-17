Atletico Madrid midfielder out of crunch Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their La Liga clash against Barcelona this weekend with the news that midfielder Hector Herrera is unavailable.

The central midfielder has sustained an injury in his left thigh and will not be available for the clash against the Blaugrana nor the upcoming Champions League home game against Lokomotiv Moscow, as outlined by Marca.

The 30-year-old has been on international duty with Mexico but had to exit the squad prematurely after picking up the injury in a training session.

The former FC Porto star suffered a grade II injury to the proximal third of the biceps femoris of his left thigh and is now waiting on more information to discover the timeframe of his layoff from action.

It is estimated that he will miss between two or three weeks of action, having made eight appearances for Diego Simeone’s side to date this campaign, starting five.