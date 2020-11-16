Toni Kroos responds to Mesut Ozil’s support of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in celebration spat

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has responded to his former Germany teammate Mesut Ozil‘s support of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in their spat over celebrations.

Kroos spoke out about goal celebrations he deemed excessive, citing Aubameyang’s elaborate mask routines and Antoine Griezmann‘s Fortnite dances in comparison with the more restrained celebrations of Thomas Muller.

The Arsenal striker had responded to Kroos’ initial comments by asking the German if he had children, as his elaborate routines were for the benefit of his. Kroos responded by mocking the manner in which the question was phrased.

THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids😘 https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020

Ozil, who has a reportedly tense relationship with Kroos and is currently Aubameyang’s teammate at Arsenal, then got involved, siding with the latter in a Twitter post praising his Black Panther-themed celebration.

Now, Kroos has responded to Ozil’s comments. “Nobody surprises me anymore,” the Madrid star told Bild in comments carried by Diario AS.

Ozil played for Madrid between 2010 and 2013 before joining Arsenal, while Kroos moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014.

The pair played together with Germany at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups as well as the 2012 and 2016 European Championships. Ozil retired from international duty after his third World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Goal.