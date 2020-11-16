The football world send their congratulations to Javier Mascherano on his retirement

The football world has been sending their congratulations to Argentine footballer and former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano, who has announced his retirement.

Mascherano spent eight years in Catalonia, winning five LaLiga titles, five Copa del Reys, three Spanish Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Able to operate at the centre of defence or the base of midfield, Mascherano was a highly accomplished and tenacious footballer.

Born in San Lorenzo, he also represented River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham United, Liverpool, Hebei China Fortune and Estudiantes de la Plata. Mascherano represented his beloved Argentina at five Copa Americas and four World Cups.

He received hundreds of thousands of messages upon the news breaking, according to Mundo Deportivo. NBA player Pau Gasol tweeted: “What a pleasure it was to see you play and meet you! You leave an indelible legacy at FC Barcelona and throughout the world of football. Thanks for your wonderful career, Mascherano!”

Qué placer fue verte jugar y conocerte! Dejas un legado imborrable en el @FCBarcelona_es y en todo el mundo del fútbol. Gracias por tu magnífica carrera, @Mascherano! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GQc5QPaXZE — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 16, 2020

Barcelona also published their congratulations, adding to the words of thanks and praise on their official channels: “Thank you for your legacy in the world of football and especially at Barca, Mascherano. You will always be one of us.”

Gracias por tu legado en el mundo del fútbol y en especial en el Barça, @mascherano. Siempre serás uno de los nuestros. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/stHQF30kTB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 15, 2020

River, the club which which he began his professional career, also announced their gratitude and appreciation of the career the Argentine forged. “From our seedbed to an emblem of Argentina, today Mascherano put an end to his exceptional football career. All the best in your next step, Masche!”

De nuestro semillero a emblema de la Selección Argentina, hoy Javier Mascherano le puso fin a su excepcional carrera como futbolista. ¡Lo mejor en tu nueva etapa, Masche! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NBXUIiMq0E — River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 15, 2020

Liverpool, the club Mascherano spent three years at before moving to Catalonia, also offered their thanks: “All the best in your retirement, Javier Mascherano.”

All the best in your retirement, Javier Mascherano 👊 pic.twitter.com/3mgJPaPi9g — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 16, 2020

Aside from his trophy-laden years at Camp Nou, Mascherano won the Clausura with River in 2004 and the Brasileirao with Corinthians the year later. With Argentina, he won Olympic gold medals in both 2004 and 2008. Mascherano is expected to go into coaching.

Featured image courtesy of The 18.