Spain boss Luis Enrique addresses David De Gea’s future in his team

Spain boss Luis Enrique has given a cryptic response when addressing the issue of who will be the goalkeeper of La Roja going forwards.

The coach has claimed that he knows who he will select as goalkeeper for this week’s crucial Nations League clash against Germany, but he has yet to inform any of the three shot-stoppers in his squad which of them will be selected.

Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has been selected against both the Netherlands and Switzerland this past week – his first caps for the nation.

Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea is the highest profile of the three while Kepa Arrizabalaga appears to have fallen out of favour for both his country and Chelsea.

“I like to see ambition and desire in training, that is what I ask of the players,” Luis Enrique cryptically revealed in his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca.

“I have decided who will play tomorrow, but they will find out an hour and a half before the game. As always, I don’t know what will happen in the future, that could be a goalkeeper with more continuity or a permanent one.

“I think goalkeepers must always be prepared to help, whether or not they are on the pitch. I ask goalkeepers, in addition to their technique and their passing game, to be committed and work on improving, and I think all three comply with that, then it is time to choose.”

Now aged 23, Simon won multiple caps for his nation at under-19 and under-21 levels but was largely a deputy for Antonio Sivera, who is currently on loan at Almeria from Alaves.

Simon was called into the first-team squad at Athletic following the exit of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea in 2018 and has become the regular goalkeeper at the San Mames since, making 49 appearances including all eight La Liga matches this campaign.

He now also appears to have usurped Kepa at international level, with the former Athletic goalkeeper now well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and appearing to be in a long-term rut of form.