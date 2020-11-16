“Sergio Ramos does not need any advice” – Spain boss Luis Enrique

Spain boss Luis Enrique has insisted that Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos does not need any advice after he squandered two penalties in the weekend’s Nation League draw at Switzerland.

The central defender entered Saturday’s match with an incredible run of scoring 25 consecutive spot kicks but was thwarted not once but twice during the 1-1 draw in Switzerland.

The national team captain has now clocked up 177 appearances for La Roja and has scored 23 goals for the country – only seven Spaniards have ever scored more goals at international level.

Ramos is not only going through the aftermath of having missed successive penalties in one game but his future is also in Real Madrid news this week with his contract negotiations at a standstill, as per Diario AS.

As outlined by Marca this week, Ramos cancelled his appearance at the pre-match press conference before the national side’s clash against Germany.

Luis Enrique told his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Marca: “I don’t know if he is the best penalty taker in the world. I did what any coach does with his players.

“The pressure is always there when you are with the national team. You have to accept both versions of the story. People are supported by their results and Sergio’s has always been there.

“Sergio Ramos does not need any advice. Throughout his career there have been situations of ending a contract, renewing or not.

“Nothing has changed since we joined the national team; his enthusiasm, his leadership.

“We are delighted to have many players of his profile. It is normal that there are controversies and pressure around players like that. We have to accept this game.”