Sergio Ramos cancels appearance at Spain press conference

Sergio Ramos has cancelled his appearance at Spain‘s press conference ahead of their clash with Germany tomorrow evening according to MARCA.

As La Roja captain, it’s customary for Ramos to speak with the media on the eve of international games, and it had been announced that he would speak on Monday in Seville.

But it appears the Andalusian has changed his mind and in his stead will speak teammate Rodri. It’s been a tumultuous few days for Ramos – on Saturday night, the same game he became the most capped European footballer in history, he missed two penalties in a draw against Switzerland.

At club level, things aren’t simple for the Sevillano right now either. The Real Madrid captain is currently in a stand-off in his contract negotiations with Los Blancos, with president Florentino Perez expected to shed light on the situation to the media today.

Ramos is said to want to finish his career at the Santiago Bernabeu and wants a two-year deal. Madrid, mindful of his age of 34, is only willing to offer him a one-year deal with the option of an additional year should he meet a series of variables.

To add to the noise, Paris Saint-Germain have today been linked with a move for the experienced centre-back, apparently willing to offer him a €20m per-season three-year deal once his contract with Madrid ends in the summer.

Featured image courtesy of the Daily Mail.