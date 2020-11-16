Rodri: Spain v Germany is a ‘life or death’ clash in UEFA Nations League action

Spanish international Rodri Hernandez has ramped up the pressure ahead of La Roja’s vital UEFA Nations League clash with Germany tomorrow night.

Luis Enrique’s side face their old rivals in Sevilla, with Spain needing to a win to overhaul Joachim Low’s team in Group A4 and secure a spot in the 2021 finals.

Spain slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw in Switzerland last week, with Germany taking full advantage by beating Ukraine 3-1 in Berlin.

Manchester City star Rodri believes Spain must go all out at the Estadio de La Cartuja to maintain their strong record over Die Mannschaft.

“We expect to face a strong team, as always. As happened in Stuttgart in September,” he told an interview with Marca.

“They will push us to the limit and it will a great test to see where we are as a team.

“It can be a good test of how we are doing. It is a life or death match, as if it were within the European Championships.

“The mentality is to go out and win. The coach asks us to face each game as if it were the Euros, even in friendlies. The best way to get to the final is to compete in each game.”

If Spain can secure a win they will head for their first ever finals appearance in the newly formed UEFA Nations League, with France, Germany and Italy the most likely to join them next year.

Sergio Busquets will miss the game after he picked up a knee injury against the Swiss, with Real Betis’ Sergio Canales set to replace him.

POTENTIAL SPAIN STARTING XI V GERMANY

Simon; Roberto, Ramos, P. Torres, Reguilon; Canales, Olmo, Ruiz, Traore, Oyarzabal, F. Torres