PSG circling as Sergio Ramos’ contract negotiations with Real Madrid at a standstill

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be circling as Sergio Ramos‘ contract renewal negotiations with Real Madrid are at a standstill according to Diario AS.

Ramos’ contract expires on June 30th, so like Lionel Messi the veteran can technically negotiate a pre-contract agreement with whomever he chooses come January 1st.

The player, Zinedine Zidane and the Madrid supporters all want the same thing – for Ramos to end his career in the white of the club with which he’s won everything. The problem lies in the length of the contract being offered.

Madrid won’t give him more than one guaranteed year, in line with their policy for over-30s. An exception was recently made for Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a three-year deal at 31 in his last renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The furthest the club will stretch is a one-year deal with a further year conditional on a series of variables. Ramos’ camp believe that due to the quality he still possesses and the commitment he has given to the club during his 16 years in its employment he’s entitled to at least two years guaranteed.

Madrid, pointing to financial constraints due to the pandemic, have so far not budged from their one-plus-one offer.

Into this stand-off have entered PSG. The French champions and last year’s Champions League finalists are said to be willing to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth €20m per season, a significant increase on the €12m per season he’s earning in the Spanish capital.

Despite this financial incentive, Ramos has told Madrid that he’s willing to sign for €12m per season should they offer him the two-year deal he wants.

Florentino Perez is expected to speak with El Larguero today and shed light on the situation, and Ramos will also have a chance to offer his take in a press conference with Spain ahead of their Nations League clash with Germany tomorrow evening in his hometown of Seville.

