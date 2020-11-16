Manchester City to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for two top transfer targets

Manchester City are on the hunt for a top-tier striker in 2021 to replace an ageing Sergio Aguero according to Diario Sport.

The two top targets for Pep Guardiola‘s side clash with the priorities of both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Lautaro Martinez, of Inter Milan, is wanted at Camp Nou, while Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aguero has performed incredibly during his time in England but at 32 can no longer be expected to lead the line. The Argentine’s contract expires this summer and City are said to be keen to extend it but simultaneously recruit another marksman.

The hierarchy at City are said to not be sure that Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is the man to spearhead the club to domestic and European success, hence the pivot toward Martinez and Haaland. Rumour has it that Jesus’ was even made available last summer as City were trying to raise funds for a replacement.

Barcelona are probably in the weaker situation of the two Spanish clubs. Martinez is more affordable than Haaland and City believe they have the financial strength to get the deal done this summer that the Catalans couldn’t execute in 2020.

Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have also been floated, but the economic might it would take to secure either is said to be giving the English side pause for thought. There is also a belief that if Mbappe does leave Paris Saint-Germain it will be for Madrid.

Featured image courtesy of Sports Illustrated.