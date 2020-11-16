La Liga ace sets new international record for USMNT

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has set a new record for the US men’s national team by becoming the first played aged under 18 to start multiple matches for the team.

The 17-year-old – who has represented England up to Under-18 level – is starting against Panama on Monday having also played against Wales last week.

🚨 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄! 🚨 At the first whistle tonight, Yunus Musah (@valenciacf_en) will become the first player under 18 to start multiple matches for the #USMNT. 🇺🇸🙌 📝: https://t.co/3z3rLXbEFm #USMNTisBack | #USAvPAN pic.twitter.com/tQiIXeSmxe — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2020

Musah has represented England in four different age groups since 2016 and has been a star across youth levels.

However, playing non-competitive games will not tie him down to that nation for the rest of his career, it could help sway him on a future choice.

Born in New York City with Ghanaian descent, Musah spent the early years of his life in Italy before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2012 before moving to Los Che a year ago.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer and with no replacements signed, Musah has been handed his chance at the Mestalla.

Musah has featured in eight of the club’s first nine La Liga matches, starting seven, and scoring his first senior goal in this month’s 2-2 draw against Getafe.

