Barcelona striker claims he ignores media reports: “I only focus on what I can control”

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite insists that he is only focused on playing football and ignores anything that is reported about him in the media.

The Danish striker arrived at the Camp Nou from Leganes in a controversial transfer in February earlier this year, with the Blaugrana allowed to sign the striker by Spanish football authorities due to a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele – but Lega, who were then relegated, could not secure a replacement.

Braithwaite scored just one goal for the Catalan giants across 403 minutes of first-team action last term but this season he took the number nine shirt vacated by Luis Suarez following his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Denmark international has made a further five appearances this campaign but has yet to find the net, and appears to once again be a fringe player at the Camp Nou.

“I don’t follow the news, because I prefer to live my own life and you hear things, but that is not important,” Braithwaite explained, as quoted by Diario Sport.

“This is an enormous club and many things are said, because media know that anything related to Barcelona generates people’s attention but I only focus on what I can control.

“I play football and there is nothing I can do about anything else. When I wake up I only think about playing football.

“I am where I have always dreamed of being and you can only improve if you are here. I am happy because I’m in a superb moment in my life and I feel that everything goes well. I am calm and happy with this challenge.”

Formerly of Middlesbrough, Braithwaite penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause after the club were granted an emergency transfer by the authorities.