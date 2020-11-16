Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez tests positive for Covid-19, out of Barcelona match

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 whilst on international duty with Uruguay, the South American nation’s FA confirmed on Monday evening.

The striker is one of three people in the Uruguay camp to test positive for the virus alongside teammate Rodrigo Munoz and team attendant Matias Faral.

📄 Comunicado de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol – 16/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/IDbS7JZ7NF — AUF (@AUFOficial) November 16, 2020

The news comes as a massive blow to Atleti and to the striker on a personal basis, with the positive test coming just five days before he was due to take on his former club Barcelona in La Liga.

An early reaction from El Mundo Deportivo suggests that it will be impossible for the 33-year-old to participate in that clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in Atleti’s most recent outing – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.