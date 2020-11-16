Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco passed fit to face Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco has provided Diego Simeone with a vital injury boost after being declared fit to face Barcelona next weekend.

Los Rojiblancos will be aiming to defend their impressive unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga season when Ronald Koeman’s side visit the Wanda Metropolitano on November 21.

Goal keeper Jan Oblak has also returned to full training after suffering a shoulder injury on international duty with Slovenia, with reports from Marca claiming Belgian midfielder Carrasco will also be ready to face the Catalan giants.

New signing Geoffrey Kondogbia could make his first start for the club, with Hector Herrera also rated as doubtful after suffering a minor muscle injury during a training session with the Mexico squad last week.

However, Luis Suarez will not be able to face his former side after testing positive for Covid-19 within the Uruguay squad, with Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias and Vitolo all still injured.