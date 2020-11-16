Atletico Madrid handed major injury news boost ahead of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid have been handed a major boost in an injury update regarding their goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The shot-stopper missed Slovenia’s 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Kosovo due to a shoulder injury he picked up in training, but Marca now report that Oblak has now recovered from this and is set to play against Greece this midweek.

The news now mean the Slovenian will be fit to face Barcelona in this weekend’s highly anticipated clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Oblak has conceded just twice in seven La Liga matches this campaign and is currently at a rate of conceding just 0.29 per game.

Atletico will be aiming to defend their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga season with a home game against Barcelona on their return to action on November 21.

That game is followed by a Champions League double header with Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich either side of league trip to Valencia.