Torino eye Getafe star Mauro Arambarri as Lucas Torreira alternative

Serie A side Torino are reportedly eyeing a move for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri ahead of the January transfer window.

Torino are rumoured to be on the hunt for a new midfielder in 2021, with manager Marco Giampaolo also tracking Arsenal star Lucas Torreira, currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid will be determined to hold onto Torreira for the full duration of his season long loan from he Emirates Stadium, and Arambarri could be a strong alternative, as per reports from Diario AS.

Armabarri has established himself as a key player in Jose Bordalas’ side following his 2017 move from French club Bordeaux, with 114 appearances for the side from South Madrid.

The Uruguayan international was on the radar of Inter Milan ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, with Getafe reportedly rejecting a €15m offer from Antonio Conte’s side.

With Arambarri under contract at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe will be under no pressure to sell him and could demand in excess of €25m for the 25-year old.