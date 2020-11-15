Real Madrid target Dominik Szboszlai wants Los Blancos move

Real Madrid have potentially taken a step closer to securing January transfer target Dominik Szboszlai from Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the Hungarian international after netting 12 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions last season.

Premier League side Arsenal are also interested in a move for the 20-year old winger, alongside Salzburg’s partner club RB Leipzig.

But despite the potential inevitability of him swapping Salzburg for Leipzig, reports from Diario AS claim Szboszlai wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

The report states Szboszlai’s representatives are aware of the growing interest in his client, and they are willing to wait until an acceptable offer comes in for him.

RB Salzburg are under no pressure to sell their star asset, even to RB Leipzig, and if Real Madrid want to bring him to Spain, Zinedine Zidane’s team could be forced to pay €20m to secure a deal.