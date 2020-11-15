New La Roja star reveals diet that’s made him among the fittest players in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid and new La Roja star Marcos Llorente has revealed the diet that has made him one of the fittest players in LaLiga.

Llorente has shone at the Wanda Metropolitano in recent times to the extent that he was called up to make his debut for Spain by coach Luis Enrique, earning his first cap in the draw with the Netherlands last week.

Llorente began his career with Real Madrid but proved unable to break into the starting lineup despite a productive loan spell with Alaves.

He comes from footballing stock – his father Francisco, great uncle Francisco Gento and maternal grandfather Ramón Grosso all played for Los Blancos and La Roja.

He crossed the city in 2019 to join Atleti and hasn’t looked back since – he’s been reinvented as a second striker and, lauded for his incredible fitness levels, has grabbed three goals and two assists in seven league appearances this season, following on from a strong finish to 2019/20.

“My father, Paco Llorente, instilled in me the values of work, rest and nutrition,” Llorente told Diario AS.

“He has always been a very methodical person and very demanding, and that’s helped me a lot in my career. He has incredible willpower, which I have not yet achieved. My father is an example as an athlete and also as a person.

“Food has a direct impact on the performance of athletes, which is why it is an area that nutritional professionals are in charge of. It’s an important part of my life and my preparation.

“Nothing is forbidden, but there are some foods that are only for special occasions. Everything that is baked or ultra-processed must be forgotten, like sweets. It’s not true that I don’t eat meat – I’m not a vegetarian. I eat everything except dairy and cereals.”

His favourite meal? “Scrambled eggs with sweet potato and Iberian ham.”

“I feel great pride and excitement to be following the same path that my grandfather and father did before me,” he said.

“I’m grateful to have a great family who have always supported me and who have known how to set my path because they’ve lived it before me. I’m very happy to have something like that.

“Debuting with Spain was a dream come true, and also a great responsibility – even more so when you’re wearing the number of David Silva, a European and World Champion. I hope to achieve what he has achieved.”

How will he get there? “The same as I’m doing now. I give it my all every day, in every training session and in every game. It’s the only way to achieve objectives.”

La Roja drew 1-1 with Switzerland in the League of Nations on Saturday evening and are now preparing to face the leaders of their group, Germany, in La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday.

Featured image courtesy of Managing Madrid.