Martin Odegaard returns to Real Madrid as Norway games are suspended

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has returned to the Spanish capital after his international duty with Norway was cut short.

Norway’s friendly clash with Israel on November 9 was cancelled after Galatasaray full back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for Covid-19.

The entire Norway squad were then required to self isolate as per guidelines from the Norwegian health authorities.

Lars Largerback’s players were then denied permission to fly to Bucharest for their UEFA Nations League clash with Romania.

The double header with Romania and Austria has now been cancelled as a result of the situation, with all players returning to their clubs.

As per reports from Marca, Odegaard has now landed back in Madrid, but according to Norwegian public health rules he cannot exit self isolation until Sunday November 22.

Zinedine Zidane’s side return to action against Villarreal 24 hours before that and the club will look to provide the mandatory two negative PCR tests to ensure he can feature against Unai Emery’s team.