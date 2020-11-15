Luis Suarez has no hard feelings over Barcelona exit

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has insisted he has no negativity towards former club Barcelona following his controversial summer exit.

Suarez’s time at the Camp Nou came to an end after new La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman told the Uruguayan international he would not be part of his plans in the 2020/21 season.

The former Liverpool star subsequently joined Atletico Madrid in a €5m deal, with the 33-year old enjoying a strong start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“It was not just an angry and impulsive situation. I was sad and hurt by how things ended,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I have already said it, they closed the door on me and I had five giants open to me, that valued my work, professionalism and career.

“I feel proud with what I achieved at Barcelona. I found happiness and I am enjoying this moment now.”

Suarez has rediscovered his goal scoring form after joining Diego Simeone’s side, with five goals from five La Liga starts so far in 2020/21.

Simeone is likely to rotate him for certain games during a hectic run of games before the end of 2020, but he is certain to feature against Barcelona on Los Rojiblancos’ return to action on November 21.