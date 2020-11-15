La Roja star ruled out of clash with Germany due to injury

Spain have announced that Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will miss their Nations League clash with Germany on Tuesday evening after suffering an injury.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA | Diagnóstico inicial @5sergiob: ➡️ Esguince de ligamento colateral externo de grado leve en la rodilla izquierda. ➡️ Mañana se le practicará una resonancia magnética en Sevilla. ➡️ El jugador no se ejercita con el grupo en Suiza.#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/jmBsaSWrRF — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 15, 2020

The pivote has suffered a mild external collateral ligament sprain in the left knee and will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow in Seville. Busquets didn’t train with the rest of the squad in Switzerland today.

Spain drew 1-1 with Switzerland last night, with Sergio Ramos missing two penalties on the night he became the most capped European footballer in the international game.

La Roja face a Germany side fresh off administering a 3-1 beating to Ukraine and leapfrogging Spain to the top of their group. The game will take place in La Cartuja in Seville.

Born in Sabadell, Catalonia, Busquets has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, making almost 400 appearances to complement over 100 caps for his country.

The Catalan is one of the most decorated footballers in history. He’s won eight LaLiga titles, six Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, three Club World Cups, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

