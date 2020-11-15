Gareth Bale beginning to love football again after leaving Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is beginning to love football again after leaving Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo.

Bale spent seven trophy-laden years at the Santiago Bernabeu but saw his relationship with the club, fans and coach Zinedine Zidane sour in recent times.

The Welshman has since joined Tottenham Hotspur, the club he joined Los Blancos from back in 2013, on a season-long loan, and is said to be enjoying his football for the first time in a long while.

That’s according to Robert Page, the interim Wales coach who’s in charge of Bale’s national team during the controversy involving Ryan Giggs and the alleged assault on his partner.

“He’s a different person today,” Page said to Sky Sports in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “He seems to love his football again. He’s at a club where the coach wants him and Gareth is enjoying the training sessions and the minutes he’s getting.

“Tottenham are preparing him sensibly so that he can play 90 minutes with the intensity that they want. This is how we’ve done it [during this training camp] and you can already see flashes [from him] in training that are something else.

“He’s enjoying football again and we hope that will be translated onto the field.”

Bale began his career with Southampton before joining Spurs in 2007, going on to spend six years in London – evolving from a skinny left-back into a physically imperious wide man – until he was headhunted and brought to the Spanish capital.

The Welshman won two LaLiga titles, one Copa Del Rey, four Champions League titles, one Spanish Super Cup, two European Super Cups and three Club World Cups at the Bernabeu.

