Atletico Madrid join the race to sign AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in signing AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfer in 2021.

The Turkish international has played a vital role for Stefano Pioli’s side in recent seasons, with 102 league appearances since his 2017 move from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

However, despite playing an essential part in Milan’s rise to the top of Serie A so far this season, he is yet to agree a new contract at the club, with his current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

That has opened up sustained speculation he could leave Milan in search of a new challenge, with Manchester United, Juventus and city rivals Inter Milan all tracking him.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, sources in Italy believe Diego Simeone’s side are in pole position to sign the 26-year old, due to their ability to offer him a starting role at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone secured the arrivals of Luis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Lucas Torreira and Geoffrey Kondogbia ahead of the 2020/21 season, but he is still on the hunt for a creative midfield option.