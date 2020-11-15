Atletico Madrid face injury crisis following the international break

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faces an anxious wait on injury news on three of his star players during the international break.

According to reports from Marca, goal keeper Jan Oblak miss Slovenia’s 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Kosovo due to a shoulder injury he picked up in training.

The 27-year old could return for Slovenia’s midweek trip to Greece, but Atletico are likely to request he returns to Madrid for treatment on the issue.

Centre back Stefan Savic and midfielder Hector Herrera are also set to return to the Spanish capital after suffering injuries on duty with Montenegro and Mexico respectively.

Both players are reportedly struggling with muscle injuries, and are not set for a sustained spell on the sidelines, but the news will be a concern for Simeone, ahead of a hectic run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Atletico will be aiming to defend their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga season with a home game against Barcelona on their return to action on November 21.

That game is followed by a Champions League double header with Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich either side of league trip to Valencia.