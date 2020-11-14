(Video) Sergio Ramos misses first Spain penalty since 2016 against Switzerland

Spain skipper Sergio Ramos has missed his first penalty for the national side as Luis Enrique’s side trail Switzerland 1-0 in Basel.

La Roja fell behind to Remo Freuler’s first half strike for the home side as Vladimir Petkovic’s side look to reignite the UEFA Nations League campaign.

However, the visitors were handed a perfect to drag themselves into the game on 56 minutes after Ricardo Rodriguez handled his header inside the box.

Ramos spot kick record for both Real Madrid and Spain has been outstanding in recent seasons, with 22 successful penalties since May 2018.

However, Yann Sommer produced a brilliant stop to keep out the 34-year old effort and preserve’s Switzerland’s single goal lead.

2020 has come for Sergio Ramos' penalty streak 👋 (via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/IPWyqjXei7 — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) November 14, 2020

Sergio Ramos won't want to see that again! 😳 After a stuttering run up from the Spain captain, Sommer goes the right way and denies him from the spot! ✍ Follow live updates: https://t.co/7yOBfglE2c pic.twitter.com/ikktuKZ2q7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2020

Ramos’ night went from bad to worse on 80 minutes as Sommer saved his second spot kick of the night after Nico Elvedi fouled Adama Traore.

Sergio Ramos scored his last 23 penalties Today he missed 2 in one game against Yann Sommer ❌❌ #SUIESP https://t.co/PMzu3y3tIM — Khanh💎 (@KhxnhFCB) November 14, 2020

Enrique has made a raft of second half changes to try and get his side into the game in the final stages, with Alvaro Morata, Traore and Koke all brought on by the former Barcelona boss.

Video and Image via ESPN/Sky Sports Football