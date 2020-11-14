Real Madrid preparing alternatives to replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid are said to be preparing alternatives in case they’re unable to convince captain Sergio Ramos to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu according to Diario Sport. The Andalusian’s contract is due to end this June 30th and his demands regarding financial renumeration and contract length are said to be a problem for Los Blancos.

Two of the leading names on the list drawn up by their scouting team include Manchester City’s Eric Garcia and Villarreal‘s Pau Torres, with the third option being Bayern Munich’s David Alaba. Ramos also has options – Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keen on taking him when his contract runs out in the summer. They wouldn’t be as financially constricted as Madrid and are said to be offering Ramos a blank cheque.

Garcia and Torres are the two most likely alternatives. They meet the profile Madrid are looking for, being young, quality footballers who already have international experience under their belts. Torres is said to be the first choice – his release clause is set at €50m, but Madrid believe he has a market value of €30m. They also have a good relationship with Villarreal, which could facilitate a deal even if Ramos stays in Spain.

Garcia is the other option, but his prospects are less likely given his connections with Barcelona. His market value, however, is lower than Torres, with the Catalan expected to be available between €20m and €23m, and his contract runs out in the summer. Alaba is also on the list given his contract is also scheduled to run out come the end of the season, but his financial demands are said to be too high.

Featured image courtesy of The 42.