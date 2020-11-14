Lethal Uruguay inflict historic defeat upon Colombia

A lethal Uruguay side inflicted a historic 3-0 defeat on Colombia in the ever-competitive CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Edison Cavani opened the scoring for the visitors in Barranquilla before Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez made it two and Darwin Nunez put the final nail in the hosts’ coffin. Yerry Mina saw red in the final moments to add insult to injury for Colombia.

Uruguay is a small country but one well accustomed to making history as pointed out by Marca. La Celeste was looking for a response after a disappointing defeat by Ecuador in October and got it by consigning Colombia to its worst defeat on home territory in 82 years. The two-time World Cup winners applied high pressure combined with an attacking cohesion that left Los Cafeteros dazed and confused.

Colombia’s two Everton players, Mina and James Rodriguez, formerly of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, were at fault for the first two goals, with Cavani and Suarez punishing them unforgivingly. Nunez, formerly of Almeria, was then on hand to put the cherry on top with Uruguay’s third – an indication of the tantalising blend of experience and youthful verve coach Oscar Tabarez has at his disposal.

Mina’s red card capped a miserable day’s work for Colombia, who’ll need to dust themselves down and get ready to go again when they travel to Ecuador for Tuesday’s clash. Uruguay, however, will host division leaders Brazil on the same day with renewed confidence and enthusiasm.

Featured image courtesy of Atletico Madrid.