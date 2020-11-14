Eduardo Coudet ready to get down to business at Celta Vigo

Eduardo Coudet, the new Celta Vigo coach, has spoken of how he’s ready to get down to business in Galicia and start work. The Argentine is Celta’s sixth coach in three years and is embarking on his first coaching job in Europe after a career forged in the Americas.

Coudet was welcomed in Olives upon his arrival by Atilano Vecino, the former Celta footballer, as well as the club’s sporting director, Felipe Minambres. “I’m very excited, I’m looking forward to starting work and I hope things go well,” El Chacho told Marca upon his arrival. “I come with a lot of desire. I chose Celta because it is a club that I already know and it’s a great challenge for me.”

A former midfielder, the Argentine had a brief spell at the Galician club during his playing career back in 2002 but was most well-known for his stints at Argentine giants San Lorenzo, River Plate and Rosario Central. The 46-year-old has managed clubs across South America since 2015 and guided Racing Club to the Argentine league title in 2019 – only their third since 1966. He left the club at the end of that year and was appointed at Brazilian club Internacional, whom he guided to 23 victories in 43 matches while at the helm.

The Galicians are currently 17th in LaLiga having lost three of their previous five matches. Next up for them following the international break is an Andalusian double-header – they face Sevilla in Seville before hosting high-flying Granada at Balaidos.

Featured image courtesy of UOL.