Eden Hazard will not rejoin Belgium squad following positive Covid-19 test

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard not rejoin the Belgium squad for their UEFA Nations League games following a positive Covid-19 test last week.

Hazard left Roberto Martinez’s panel after returning a positive PCR test and immediately returned to Madrid.

Martinez had been confident the former Chelsea midfielder could rejoin his teammates for their games against England and Denmark but as per reports from Diario AS, he will remain in Spain.

However, Martinez has now confirmed Hazard is yet to return a negative test and will miss out on international duty.

“We are working with the Real Madrid medical department and he is not yet available to travel,” he said

He is still positive. He will not be available for Sunday against England.”

Hazard’s participation in Real Madrid’s games after their return to action has now been plunged into doubt with Los Blancos facing a hectic run of fixtures.

Zinedine Zidane’s side head to Villarreal on November 21, followed by a Champions League double header with Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, either side of a home game against Alaves.

Defeat against rivals Valencia on their last game before the international window has opened up a four point gap between them and current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.