Cesc Fabregas: Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has claimed his ex Gunners teammate Jack Wilshere could have played for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The England international endured an injury plagued career at the Emirates Stadium between 2010 and 2018, before joining West Ham on a free transfer.

Injury setbacks also dented his time at the London Stadium with the Hammers releasing him early from his contract last month.

Wilshere’s time at Arsenal included some outstanding performances for Arsene Wenger’s team with his 2010 and 2011 man of the match displays against La Blaugrana earmarking him for a huge future.

Despite struggling to maintain consistency in North London, Fabregas believes a fully fit Wilshere could have played for any team in Europe.

“Jack was such a good talent, one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with,” he told an interview with the Daily Mail.

“He was just 16 when he first came to train with us and I was like ‘wow this guy is good, strong, sharp’. It’s a big shame what happened to him, I feel sorry because he could have been a proper English legend of the game.

“We always talk about how British players would adapt to teams in Europe – I always believed Jack was one of the few Brits who could have made it big time at Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Same with Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale. These guys are so talented, without injuries they could have done much more.”

Wilshere has been linked with a host of clubs following his release by the Hammers and a move to Spain could be a possibility if he can agree a pay-per-game deal with a La Liga club.