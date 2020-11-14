Carlo Ancelotti preparing to raid Real Madrid again for Spanish international

Carlo Ancelotti is putting pressure on Everton to sign another Real Madrid star as the Italian veteran seeks to return the English club to winning ways after their good start to the season faltered. Everton signed James Rodriguez, who was out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, over the summer, and are now looking to repeat the trick with Spanish international Isco.

To do this, according to the Daily Mail and carried by Mundo Deportivo, the Toffees are preparing a bid in the region of €20m. Everton signed James for free so desperate were Los Blancos to get the Colombian off the wage bill but they’re intent on getting an economic profit from the sale of Isco and are rumoured to be willing to accept the quoted figure.

Isco is said to be intent on securing a place at Euro 2020 next summer and knows that it will be difficult given the lack of game time being given to him by Zinedine Zidane at Madrid. The Spaniard is said to be close personally with James and loved working under Ancelotti, so that, coupled with the aforementioned desire to make the La Roja squad next summer and Madrid’s eagerness to reduce their astronomical wage bill, could grease the wheels and make the move happen.

Born just outside Malaga, Isco began his career with Valencia before signing for his hometown club in 2011. Two years later he was headhunted by Madrid, becoming Ancelotti’s first signing during his spell in charge of Los Blancos. Together they won the Champions League in 2014.

Featured image courtesy of the Press Association.