Betting odds shift as Atletico Madrid’s title charge gathers steam

Atletico Madrid‘s quick start to the new LaLiga season hasn’t gone unnoticed in the betting market according to Diario AS. Bookmakers are always a good gauge of general opinion and their confidence in Atleti’s title charge has changed significantly. Cholo Simeone‘s charges are still third favourites after Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the distance has reduced significantly to 4/1.

When the season began Atleti were priced at 10/1, but their development as a collective has juxtaposed against sub-par performance across Madrid and in Catalonia. Madrid are currently at 2/1, while Barcelona’s odds stand at just over 3/1. Following the international break Barcelona visit the Wanda Metropolitano to lock horns with Atleti, a clash that could very well inspire an even greater shift in the odds.

Atleti’s odds right now are better than before the kickoff of 2014/15, when they were defending champions. The season before, the campaign they ended up winning, their odds were 80/1, and when Simeone took charge at what was then the Vicente Calderon their odds were a remarkable 310/1. Atleti are currently third, two points behind league leaders Real Sociedad but with two games in hand due to their late start.

