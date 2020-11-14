Barcelona offer update on Ansu Fati contract negotiations

Barcelona‘s contract negotiations with 18 year-old wonderkid Ansu Fati are on track according to a report in Marca. The belief from Camp Nou is that Fati is the present and the future of the Azulgrana and the club don’t want to lose him to a rival suitor and have therefore entered into negotiations to renew his deal.

Talks began several weeks ago and are said to be on track to reach a successful resolution, but any agreement that is reached must be ratified by the Barcelona board that wins the presidential elections on January 24th 2021. Fati, despite having just turned 18, has emerged as a key member of Ronald Koeman’s new Barcelona, and is blessed with a potential unmatched by perhaps any other footballer currently operating under the age of 20.

Clauses came into effect in September that raised Fati’s release clause to €400m but his contract still runs out in the summer of 2022. He was given a small pay bump, but not one that befits his standing in the Camp Nou dressing room nor out there on the field of play. With his new deal, Fati wants a salary that matches his ability and his potential. Barcelona are aware that they’re going to have to make a financial effort despite the difficult situation the club are going through due to COVID-19 as they’re loathe to lose him.

Another club was apparently willing to pay €150m for Fati this past summer, as well as offer the winger, born in Guinea-Bissau, a contract worth €10m per year. Talks are on the right track, but aren’t closed. Barcelona negotiate with the knowledge that Fati is not only one of their best players right now, but that he has the potential to fill the boots of Lionel Messi as their franchise player.

